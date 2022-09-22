What Does the Season 19 Trailer Reveal?

Old characters and new ones alike are featured in the trailer for season 19, which dropped in September 2022. Day one fans will love the callbacks to earlier seasons — Levi Schmitt references the moment his glasses fell into a patient he was operating on, Meredith recalls sleeping with McDreamy when she was an intern — as well as the in-jokes about returning stars.

“Are you back?” Maggie asks Miranda, who simply replies, “I heard about the new class.”