Alan Thicke (Dr. Jason Seaver)

The Canada native later starred on How I Met Your Mother, Hope & Gloria, Raising Helen, The Bold and the Beautiful, The L.A. Complex, Scream Queens, Fuller House, This Is Us and reality series Unusually Thicke. He often made cameos as himself in popular culture.

Thicke married Tanya Callau in 2005. He shared sons Brennan and Robin with ex-wife Gloria Loring and son Carter with ex-wife Gina Tolleson.

The actor died in December 2016 after suffering a heart attack. He was 69.