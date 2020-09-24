TV

‘Growing Pains’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Kirk Cameron, Tracey Gold, More

Joanna Kerns Growing Pains Where Are They Now
Joanna Kerns (Maggie Seaver)

Kerns continued to act in TV movies and shows, including The Closer and Chicago Hope. She also appeared in films such as Knocked Up and Girl, Interrupted

Her passion then turned to directing, with Kerns’ credits including episodes of Grey’s Anatomy, Dawson’s Creek, Pretty Little Liars, This Is Us, ER, Scrubs and Fuller House

Kerns filed for divorce from architect Marc Appleton in August 2019 after 24 years of marriage. She has a daughter, Ashley, with ex-husband Richard Kerns.

