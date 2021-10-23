Let’s Fly! Everything We Know So Far About ‘Hocus Pocus 2’

Thora Birch Would Make a Cameo

“2022 will be ‘Mah-velous!’” Birch tweeted in May 2021, hinting at a possible cameo for her character Dani.

The actress previously told HollywoodLife in February 2020 that “if they would have me,” she would happily come back in some capacity. “They’ve been talking about this reboot for five years. I’m excited to see what it all looks like,” Birch said at the time. “I know a little bit about a couple of ideas for stories, but I don’t know where it’s all going to fall at the end of the day.”