Bias Ramadhan’s Story

Ramadhan’s mother, Hasnawati, was a victim in the Lion Air Flight 610 crash. He called the lawsuit “emotionally draining” in the doc, noting that they sent weekly emails to Tom asking about the settlement money. “We are the victims here. Not him, not Tom, not his wife,” Ramadhan, who has three siblings, said. “We just want to know, ‘Can we get our money and when we will get it?’ … We don’t even know.”