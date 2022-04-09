The Age of Consent

In 2015, contestant Tom Imler went viral after he rang in with an incorrect answer to this question: “In common law, the age of this, signaling adulthood, is presumed to be 14 in boys and 12 in girls.” After Imler guessed “the age of consent,” social media users quickly dubbed his answer one of the most cringeworthy Jeopardy! moments of all time. (The correct answer was “puberty.”)

Imler later said he was “a little embarrassed” by the gaffe, but he wasn’t happy that some viewers assumed he was a “creepy” because of the mistake. “It pissed me off,” he told the New York Daily News at the time. “It’s 127,000 percent untrue. But when it started to snowball, I started to worry that people might think it was true. I started to think, ‘Holy cow. What if one day I come home from work and there’s a cop waiting outside my door?'”