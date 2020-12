Penn Badgley

The other Tucker’s career definitely took off after the movie. One year later, he landed a leading role in Gossip Girl, then went on to appear in movies and TV shows, including Easy A, You and The Stepfather. His band, MOTHXR, released their first album in 2016. He briefly dated costar Blake Lively and actress Zoë Kravitz before marrying Domino Kirke in 2017. The couple welcomed their first child, a boy, in 2020.