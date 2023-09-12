Josh Duhamel is putting an exciting twist on a classic Big Brother challenge.

Duhamel, 50, will appear on the Wednesday, September 13, episode of the CBS series to host a special Power of Veto game inspired by his new competition show, Buddy Games.

During the competition, contestants will have to roll balls up a hill after getting dizzy in an attempt to get the highest score and secure the Power of Veto, allowing them to remove one castmate from the elimination nomination block. Players with the lowest scores in each round will be eliminated from the game and will peel a sticker off a “fish” to receive a prize of punishment.

In exclusive photos obtained by Us Weekly, the Big Brother house is transformed into the set of Buddy Games, which premieres Thursday, September 14, complete with a log cabin, outdoor equipment and plenty of greenery.

Duhamel’s Buddy Games will see six teams of friends compete against each other in a series of physical and mental outdoor challenges, while also staying together at a lake house.

The show shares a similar premise to Duhamel’s 2019 comedy film of the same name, which followed a group of lifelong friends as they reunited to compete for a $150,00 prize. The movie sparked a sequel, Buddy Games: Spring Awakening, which was released in May.

“Being able to bring Buddy Games to CBS is truly a dream come true for me,” Duhamel said in an April press release. “This is something my buddies and I have wanted to share with the world for a long time as we knew there was a relatability to it with other people doing similar things to strengthen their friendships.”

He continued: “For me, getting to executive produce and host Buddy Games while observing these groups of friends let loose and become part of this big family has been an honor and will be a lot of fun for viewers to watch.”

Days before his Big Brother appearance, Duhamel and his wife, Audra Mari, announced they are expecting their first child together. “Baby Duhamel coming soon 🤍,” the couple captioned a snap of sonogram photos in a joint Instagram post on Monday, September 11.

Duhamel’s ex-wife, Fergie, shared her congratulations for the couple in the post’s comments, writing, “I am truly happy for you guys 🥰🥰. Axl can’t wait to be a big brother.” (The exes share son Axl, 10.)

Scroll below to see exclusive sneak peek pics of Duhamel’s Big Brother guest appearance:

Duhmael’s Big Brother appearance airs on CBS Wednesday, September 13, at 8 p.m. and Buddy Games debuts on Thursday, September 14, at 9 p.m. ET.