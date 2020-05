Building a Strong Bond

“I think the security marriage gives you is that you make a covenant before God to love that person for better or for worse, in sickness and in health,” Justin explained, adding, “You’ve done amazing for me. You were there when I was really struggling. This season, I feel like I’m in the best place I’ve ever been. You and I are the closest we’ve ever been, it’s really fun to experience new things with you, travel with you.”