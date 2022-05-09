Kourtney and Travis’ Engagement

“Filming the engagement was stressful because obviously Kourtney didn’t know it was happening and there was a lot of texting and a lot of conversations — covert conversations — and I was just under fear for my life that if anything got out,” King admitted. “It was incredibly stressful but also once the moment actually arrived, it felt amazing because they got engaged, which was amazing and we pulled it off!”

The former Million Dollar Listing New York producer praised Barker, 46, for his involvement in the proposal.

“He did everything. He really did. He decided where it was going to be. He picked somewhere close to the ocean because the water calms Kourtney,” King continued. “I think there was even a story behind the roses, everything was thought out by Travis.”

King also hinted that fans shouldn’t rule out Kourtney’s wedding to the musician being filmed, adding, “I’m going to leave you with a little tease and say you’ll have to tune in.”