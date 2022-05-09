Tristan’s Scandal

King elaborated on how much of Tristan’s paternity drama was captured after Khloé, 37, previously confirmed that cameras were rolling.

“Well for that particular moment, my crew was there. We were there to film something else early in the morning and the morning that news broke, we legitimately just happened to be there. We have that moment on camera,” she revealed to Us. “And I know sometimes it’s tough for the audience to kind of grasp like ‘Oh, did they go back and did they capture this?’ But there were so many moments that we genuinely captured just because we’re almost always there. There’s almost always a camera going.”

The EP noted that there are many surprises that come with filming the series. “Our story goes in a completely different direction sometimes,” she added. “We might be going there to shoot one thing, and then I’m usually like ‘Oh OK, I didn’t see this coming but here we go.'”