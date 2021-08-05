Bachelorette

Katie Thurston Waits to Hand Out Final Rose in 1st Photos From ‘Bachelorette’ Finale

Photos From Katie Thurston's 'Bachelorette' Finale
THE BACHELORETTE - Ò1710Ó Ð ItÕs the conclusion of Katie ThurstonÕs turbulent journey on ÒThe Bachelorette.Ó Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams join a studio audience as they watch the final moments unravel. Defeated and on the bathroom floor after a devastating breakup, can Katie pick herself back up and continue with the two remaining men she is also falling in love with? Later in ÒAfter the Final Rose,Ó Kaitlyn and Tayshia are joined onstage by Katie and her final three as they try to make sense of what happened in New Mexico, including a tense confrontation with Greg about his sudden departure. Did Katie leave with the love she was looking for, or did she go home alone? The season finale of ÒThe BacheloretteÓ airs MONDAY, AUG. 9 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) KATIE THURSTON ABC
One Final Look

The season 17 star is dolled up in green sparkles for the last episode.

