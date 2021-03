Rejoining the Family?

While the Pump owner says she loves Richards’ half-sister and RHOBH newcomer, Kathy Hilton, a lot more would have to change for her to rejoin the show. “People ask me all the time if I’m going back. It’s been such a long time and I’ve just got a lot going on. I’ve been writing a book,” she said. “I do love Kathy. If you could just get rid of the other five, then I think yeah, there’s a possibility.”