After joining season 3 of Love Is Blind, which premiered in October 2022, Andrew shocked viewers when he seemingly faked an emotional reaction. During the fourth episode, the reality star was filmed asking producers if they were “rolling” before he applied eye drops.

Cameras were indeed rolling as Andrew immediately switched gears to discuss his split from Nancy Rodriguez. (The real estate investor, for her part, moved on with Bartise Bowden on the hit Netflix series.)

“It’s just too much. It didn’t feel good, to be completely honest. I guess I feel satisfied that I went for it. Yeah, man, it hurts,” Andrew said in a confessional before applying another round of eye drops. “I never thought I could care for someone that would bring me to tears.”

The Texas native addressed speculation that he wasn’t being genuine, writing via Instagram Story that same month, “Could have at least edited out the pimple, guys.”

Meanwhile, Nancy raised eyebrows when she took to social media to potential shade the drama. “To the fakers… we throw tomatoes,” she wrote via Instagram.

The show’s hosts Vanessa Lachey and Nick Lachey also weighed in on the iconic scene. “Oh, he wasn’t doing fake tears. He was taking care of his dry eyes,” the actress, 41, teased during an interview with Bustle in September.

Nick, 48, for his part, joked that it was humid while they were filming and production reportedly told him that Andrew had major eye issues after his “personal humidifier” broke.

Love Is Blind originally debuted in February 2020, two years after filming wrapped on the first season of the show. The series focused on 30 men and women who were in windowless rooms, called pods, that allowed them to talk to potential partners and form connections without knowing what the other person looked like.

While being guided by Nick and Vanessa through the speed dating, contestants pair off and prepare to get engaged less than two weeks later. The hosts previously reflected on what made Love Is Blind such a unique reality series.

“I remember vividly, Nick saying in the hotel bar when we were shooting in Atlanta, he said, ‘If the show is anything like it is while we’re filming it, people are gonna be hooked,’ and you were right,” the NCIS: Hawaii star told Entertainment Tonight in September 2021.

Nick added: “If people are as interested as we were while making, then we knew we had something on our hands.”

