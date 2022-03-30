The Drug Rumors

Shayne emphatically denied “false” speculation that he was on drugs at any point while filming Love Is Blind. “Have I [done drugs]? Yes. On the show, I did not,” he said. “I have experience with a few of them. Nothing that’s been injected into my body. I think we’ve all had our times in our lives where we’ve done things.”

He claimed that the only “drug” he was on during the show was caffeine, noting that he brought five shots of espresso with him to the podcast taping. He chalked up any of his “odd” behavior to his ADHD. “Obviously, it’s not a secret anymore, but I have severe severe ADHD, and you’re sitting in this tiny little room for, like, 3 hours,” Shayne said, referring to the episodes set in the pods. “It’s a very uncomfortable situation, you don’t get used to it. … People thought I was doing cocaine. I’m mic’ed up the whole time. Everyone would have heard me do it. It’s wild to think that I was carrying cocaine on me and I was just snorting lines and I was doing all this kind of stuff in the bathroom when I’m mic’ed up. They can literally hear you whispering.”