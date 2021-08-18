Trina Njoroge and Andre Brunelli

Unfortunately, the pair have called it quits on their newfound relationship. After her elimination, the pediatric nurse told Entertainment Tonight, “I’m really excited to debrief and take a vacation and be single. I’m just going to be really picky with the men that I allow into my life because I feel like it’s a privilege to get to know me now.” There’s seemingly no bad blood between her and Andre as she posted a snap of them from the villa on August 17 with the caption, “Its always “Good Vibes Only” with this guy 💚🏝.”