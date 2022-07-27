Madame Web’: Everything We Know About the ‘Spider-Man’ Spinoff

Who’s in the Cast?

Though it’s not yet confirmed who will be playing what characters, it’s been widely reported that Johnson will be starring as Madame Web. Joining the Persuasion actress will be Sweeney, Scott, Roberts, Merced, Celeste O’Connor, Rahim and Epps.

Johnson detailed her experience gearing up for the film after working on smaller projects like The Lost Daughter and Cha Cha Real Smooth. “Having experience on all tiers of films I can bring maybe some stuff from the little movies to the big movies … you know?” the actress told Collider in June 2022. “I really love seeing large scale films that still have heart in them.”