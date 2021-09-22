New Trailer

ABC shared another look at season 18 during the September 21 episode of Bachelor in Paradise. In the 30-second trailer, the school teacher geared up for her journey of love as fans saw the first footage from the beginning of her Bachelorette experience.

Michelle, wearing a glitzy gold gown, greeted her 30 suitors upon their unique limo entrances — including one man who comes riding up on a toy firetruck. After a number of men approached the Bachelorette, Clayton, whom Us Weekly confirmed in September would lead season 26 of The Bachelor, made a blink-and-you-missed-it cameo with a punny entrance. “I’m Clay, I used to be a student,” he introduced himself to the Minnesota native in the clip.

Michelle also kissed a number of the contestants in the promo before noting via a confessional interview, “I’m not going to settle.”