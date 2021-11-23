Most Disastrous ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partners Ever!

Ian Ziering and Cheryl Burke

9021 … oh, no! The pro dancer admitted in April 2016 that the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was her least favorite partner. After expressing how she wanted to “slit” her wrists after working with him, she apologized for her insensitive remark. I’ve always lived by the rule that if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all. Recently and regrettably, I broke that rule,” she wrote via Twitter. “In the heat of an interview conversation, I used a phrase that seemingly makes light of suicide and I deeply regret it.”

Ziering never directly addressed the comment.