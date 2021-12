Jaleel White and Kym Johnson

Urkel is not having it. Us exclusively revealed in April 2012 that the Family Matters alum yelled at Johnson during a season 14 rehearsal. The former child star chastised her after he accidentally stepped on her foot. He "got in her face" and called her an idiot, a source told Us. Fellow pro Mark Ballas intervened, and White said: "You remind me of that annoying sitcom neighbor who gets into everyone's business!"