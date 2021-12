Kim Kardashian and Mark Ballas

Oh, the possible Kimojis! The Selfish author could not keep a beat during season 7 in 2008. She'd later joke about her awful dancing skills during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In 2015, Ballas opened up about the partnership in an interview with the Orlando Sentinel. "[She] wasn't the best dancing partner. I love her, she's awesome, we became good friends," he said. "Dancing was not her thing, but she's a great girl."