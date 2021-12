Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Karina Smirnoff

No fist pumps here. The Jersey Shore alum made a scene after receiving low scores for his tango performance during season 11 in 2010. "I was upset. I actually stormed off upset because I tried so hard. I really did. I changed my haircut, I don't know," he told Us at the time. "Once I landed all those lifts and the judges were trashing me? I'll be honest with you, it was in one ear and out the other."