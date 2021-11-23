Most Disastrous ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partners Ever!

Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold

While competing on the show’s 28th season, the former White House press secretary drew criticism from viewers and the judges for his inability to dance. Despite this, the controversial contestant still ended the season in 6th place.

Spicer even praised Arnold for whipping him into shape. “If you saw where I started, and what this woman has done to get me to where I am today, it’s nothing short of a miracle,” he told Entertainment Tonight in 2019. “This whole thing was about getting out of my comfort zone.”