Andi Dorfman and Josh Murray

Dorfman and Murray got engaged in the Bachelorette finale that aired in July 2014, but they called it quits in January 2015. In her tell-all book, Dorfman referred to their romance as “the most volatile and f–ked up relationship of my life.” Their drama later resurfaced on Bachelor in Paradise’s third season in 2016, when contestant Evan Bass warned Amanda Stanton about Murray based on the contents of Dorfman’s book.