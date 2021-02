Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood

The couple, who met during Underwood’s season 23 of The Bachelor, had an up and down journey on the show and she chose to quit. At that time, he sent home his other finalists to follow Randolph and tell her she was The One. While they dated after the show wrapped, they split in May 2020. Shortly after, Randolph filed a restraining order against Underwood and claimed that he placed a tracking device on her car. The order was later dropped.