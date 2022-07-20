Who Is in the Cast?

Fans can rest assured that all their favorite actors from the first two films will return for My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3.

“A lot of family crammed into two pics. And there are more in the film. 😉 edit: yes including Aunt Voula! I can see in the comments that you are wondering about certain characters. Yes, everyone was invited back. If you don’t see them in photos, you will see them in the film,” Vardalos captioned a July 2022 Instagram photo of her with several of her castmates.

Vardalos, Corbett, Kampouris, Andrea Martin, Louis Mandy and Maria Vacratsis have all been spotted on the set of the Grecian film. The movie also features Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’s Elias Kacavas in a new role.