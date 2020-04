Jen Saviano

It took Viall a bit of time but during week 3, Jen Saviano entered Paradise and connected with the Bachelorette alum. The pair begin dating and make it to finale with him even choosing an engagement ring. She tells him how much she loves him but ultimately, he said he wasn’t 100 percent sure. “I wanted to say I was in love with you, but something in my heart just said I can’t,” he told her and they both left heartbroken.