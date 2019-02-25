Rami Malek was so excited about winning his first Oscar that he sustained a few bruises in the process.

The Bohemian Rhapsody star, 37, slipped and fell in the audience of the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, February 24, after winning the trophy for best actor. Paramedics immediately rushed to his side to make sure he was OK.

The Los Angeles Times reported that there were whispers backstage that Malek had fallen off the stage, but house medics confirmed to the newspaper that Malek had simply taken a tumble near his seat in the front row alongside costar and girlfriend Lucy Boynton. He reportedly did not suffer any serious injuries.

Despite the brief snafu, the Mr. Robot star had an unforgettable night at the 91st Academy Awards. Bohemian Rhapsody, in which he portrayed the late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, took home four awards, including best film editing and best sound mixing. It was also nominated for best picture, which went to Green Book.

“Being on that stage … I never thought this would happen in my life,” a visibly emotional Malek later told reporters in the press room. “The fact that I have this [trophy] in my hand right now is beyond … any expectation that myself or perhaps my family could have ever had. And I’ll just say that. I mean, this has been a tough battle and I think you all know about it, and the fact that I’m here celebrating with you is proof that a lot of things can be overcome, and that anything is possible. And tonight I’m celebrating with all of you. And anyone who has a dream, it can happen.”

He added, “Collectively, we are all the champions.”

