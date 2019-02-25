Oscars 2019: What You Didn’t See on TV

Spotted: Joe Alwyn and Nicholas Hoult making their way into the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for the 2019 Oscars moments before Emily Deschanel snuck a bite of her granola bar on the red carpet.

Celebrities including Alwyn, Hoult and Deschanel stepped out for the 91st annual Academy Awards on Sunday, February 24, and Us Weekly was there to capture every A-list interaction from the red carpet to inside the iconic Hollywood theater.

While the big winners of the night included Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), Olivia Colman (The Favourite), Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk) and the cast of Green Book, all of the stars managed to make the evening a night to remember.

Other highlights on-air highlights included Adam Lambert and original Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor kicking off the show, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s performance of “Shallow” from A Star is Born and Malek’s sweet shoutout to girlfriend and Bohemian Rhapsody costar, Lucy Boynton.

“Lucy, you’re the heart of this film,” Malek said. “You are beyond immensely talented. You have captured my heart. Thank you so much.”

