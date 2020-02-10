Always a scene-stealer! Timothée Chalamet snuck up on Margot Robbie on the 2020 Oscars red carpet — and her reaction was priceless.

The Lady Bird actor, 24, looked as fashionable as ever in a chic navy Prada tracksuit and slicked-back hair. After soaking up his time in the spotlight on the red carpet, he casually photobombed the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, 29, who was posing in her midnight-blue vintage Chanel dress just a few steps down the carpet.

When Robbie noticed the young heartthrob sidle up beside her, she reached out and placed both her hands on his cheeks with a huge smile on her face, immediately sending thousands of fans online into a frenzy.

“Margot Robbie’s reaction to Timothée Chalamet is all of us to Timothée Chalamet,” one fan tweeted while watching the red carpet.

Another Oscars viewer teased, “Is Margot Robbie the new president of the Timothée Chalamet fan club?”

Before being adorably photobombed by the Little Women actor, Robbie took to Instagram to share a sweet moment with her husband, Tom Ackerley, ahead of her big night. The notoriously private couple often keep their love to themselves, but the I, Tonya actress showcased her picture-perfect romance with an old school Polaroid of the pair cozying up before hitting the red carpet.

The Bombshell star is nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in the film inspired by the women of Fox News who bravely fought back against their sexist workplace. Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell), Laura Dern (Marriage Story), Florence Pugh (Little Women) and Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit) are also nominated in the category.

Chalamet, for his part, was nominated for Best Actor at the 2018 Academy Awards for his gripping and emotional portrayal of Elio Perlman in the coming of age drama Call Me By Your Name. He lost out on the honor to Gary Oldman, who starred as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour.

Scroll down to see more of the best red carpet photobomb of the 2020 awards season!