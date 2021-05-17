Pics ‘Outer Banks’ Cast Prove They’re Squad Goals at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 Red Carpet By Emily Longeretta May 16, 2021 Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock 4 1 / 4 Prom Pose The men stood together while holding hands with the women in a funny take on the prom pose. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Every Time Kourtney Kardashian’s Friends and Family Gushed Over Her Romance With Travis Barker Every Time Travis Barker’s Kids Landon and Alabama Have Opened Up About Issues With Mom Shanna Moakler Ow, Ow! Jennifer Lopez’s Hottest Photos Since Splitting From Alex Rodriguez More News