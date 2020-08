Brittany Snow

In addition to starring in all three Pitch Perfect films, Snow starred in Would You Rather, Bushwick, Someone Great and Hooking Up. The Florida native had a recurring role on Ben and Kate and Full Circle before playing Julia Bechley on Almost Family. In 2019, Snow made her directorial debut with Milkshake, which starred her longtime friend and costar Camp. The actress wed Tyler Stanaland in March 2020 in Southern California.