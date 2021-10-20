Mark Feuerstein

Feuerstein played Sally’s first love and the husband of her two daughters. The actor appeared on Conrad Bloom the same year the witch film hit theaters. He then starred on Good Morning, Miami, The West Wing, The Hustler, Royal Pains (as Hank Lawson), Prison Break, Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, 9KL, Power Book II: Ghost and The Baby-Sitter’s Club beginning in 2020. His movie credits include The Muse, What Women Want, In Her Shoes, In Your Eyes, Babysplitters and The Broken Candle. The New York native was an executive producer on The Hustler, Royal Pains, 9KL and Find a Way or Make One. He is also a writer and director.

Feuerstein has been married to Dana Klein since 2005. They share three children: daughters Lila and Addie and son Frisco.