Anya Ayoung-Chee, Season 9

Ayoung-Chee earned $100,000 from L’Oreal Paris to begin her own women’s line after leaving Project Runway victorious in 2011. She named her line after her brother, who died in 2007. The former Miss Universe competitor joined Gunn on the Project Runway spinoff, Under the Gunn, in 2014 and later returned for season 7 of Project Runway: All Stars in 2019. She was recently named a travel ambassador for her home country of Trinidad and Tobago.