Fans know that Lindsay continued to be associated with the franchise after her 2017 finale, making appearances on specials and cohosting Warner Bros. “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. She recalled being upset with the show based on how they handled Becca Kufrin’s winner, Garrett Yrigoyen, “liking” offensive tweets about Parkland shooting survivors, immigrants and more in 2018. (She described Yrigoyen, who apologized at the time, as “racist, homophobic, xenophobic, transphobic, misogynistic [and] sexist.” Kufrin and Yrigoyen split shortly after he came under fire in June 2020 for his support of police amid the Black Lives Matter movement.)

“On the finale of Becca’s season, they discussed the matter for less than five minutes. Whereas Lee’s tweets were projected for the audience and dissected by the other contestants, Chris [Harrison] never challenged Garrett to clarify his views,” she wrote. “The franchise skirted the matter to preserve Becca’s happy ending. Meanwhile, as a Black woman, I had no such luxury.”

Lindsay also felt the responsibility fell on her and her contestants to “confront Lee” instead of Harrison, something she remains “unsettled” about.

The book also touches on Lindsay’s February 2021 interview with Harrison for Extra during which he asked for “grace,” “understanding” and “compassion” for Rachael Kirkconnell, a front-runner on Matt James’ season who had come under fire for past photos at an Old South-themed party on a plantation in college. The aftermath of the interview ultimately led to Harrison’s exit from the franchise and tons of social media backlash for Lindsay.

“Not once did Chris Harrison, who publicly called me his friend, check in on me during these attacks. Well, not until after I accepted his apology. Then I got an invitation to dinner,” she wrote.

She concluded: “I gave this franchise my all and I don’t regret being its first Black lead. Nor do I pretend that I never made a bad decision on this journey. … I navigated the process using skills and lessons I’d acquired long before I walked into the audition.”