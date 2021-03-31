Jen Shah

New housewife, same drama! Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah and her assistant Stuart Smith were arrested in March 2021 for their alleged role in a nationwide telemarketing scheme.

As news of the legal trouble unfolded, a source told Us Weekly that “Jen was filming with a few of the other women present when she was arrested.” Though legal trouble is often hinted at on the Housewives franchise, fans rarely get to see the direct drama playing out onscreen.

According to the source, the Utah native’s fellow RHOSLC cast members were shocked when Jen was taken away. “The women were all about the take a trip to Colorado in the coming days. The women aren’t sure if they are still going yet,” the insider added.

Shah and Smith were booked on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Both the Housewife and her assistant face a maximum sentence of 30 years for the wire fraud charges, as well as an additional 20 years for the money laundering charges.

In a statement, HSI Special Agent-in-Charge Peter C. Fitzhugh mentioned that the luxurious lifestyle Shah showed off on RHOSLC was likely not the result of her hard work running her marketing businesses.

“In reality, they allegedly built their opulent lifestyle at the expense of vulnerable, often elderly, working-class people,” Fitzhugh said.