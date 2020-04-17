Joanna Krupa

Joanna made headlines in 2015 when she filed a defamation lawsuit against Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville. Following a two-year legal battle over Brandi’s lewd comments on WWHL about Joanna’s vagina, the two women settled in August 2017.

Joanna and ex-husband Romain Zago called it quits in May 2017 after four years of marriage. “The bicoastal relationship was really tough and I think that really had a lot to do with why we’re not together right now.” she told Us at the time. “Traveling from L.A. to Miami and then also traveling out of the country.”

Seven months after their divorce was finalized, Joanna married businessman Douglas Nunes in small and private ceremony in Poland in August 2018. They welcomed daughter Asha-Leigh Presley Nunes in November 2019.