Marysol Patton

Three years after her divorce was finalized in 2012, Marysol appeared on The Millionaire Matchmaker.

Fans mourned with Marysol with her mother, Elsa, died in May 2019 at the age of 84. “Our beloved Elsa Patton (AKA Mama Elsa) passed away over Mother’s Day weekend after a long illness. She was surrounded by her family and close friends,” the Patton family said in a statement. “In lieu of tears the family asks you to raise a glass of good champagne in honor of Elsa’s memory.”

Alexia, Lisa and Adriana all attended the Miami funeral.