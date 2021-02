Nikki Bella and Peter Kraus

Brie Bella set up her twin sister, Nikki Bella, on a date with Peter Kraus during season 4 of Total Bellas. Fans got their first glimpse of the outing, which appeared to include a kiss, during a trailer for the E! series released in November 2018. Kraus turned red when asked by Us Weekly about Nikki amid the romance speculation.