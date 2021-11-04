Giving Tom Her Paychecks

When pressed by Andy why she didn’t leave Tom sooner, Erika claimed that she was “not in control of [her] finances.”

“I walk out with two credit cards, they get cut – am I gonna call you? … Who am I going to go call?” she asked before the host noted her salary on RHOBH “ain’t bad.” Erika continued: “I gave every paycheck to my husband. … I’ve handed every paycheck I’ve ever made over. … I stayed because I had no access. … The power balance is way out of whack. I trusted this man, all of my finances were kept down at the firm, and everything was kept there.”

She concluded: “I could not leave because I had no access to the money, regardless of how much money.” When asked about being entitled to half of Tom’s funds, Erika added, “Clearly I’m entitled to half of the debt, because everybody’s suing me for it.”