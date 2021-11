Sutton Took Erika’s Words Very Seriously

After Erika told Sutton she would come for her and her family, the boutique owner claimed she hired security for one week. “I don’t know what she’s gonna do,” Sutton said during part four of the reunion. “You said you were gonna come after me and my family.”

Erika responded with laughter, but Sutton doubled down. “That’s not an OK way to speak to people,” she told her costar. “We’re in a Joe Pesci movie now,” Kyle quipped.