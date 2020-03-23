TV ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ Season 12 Taglines Revealed: Who’s ‘Taking Center Stage’? By Emily Longeretta March 23, 2020 Sophy Holland/Bravo 6 6 / 6 Leah McSweeney “I may float like a butterfly, but I sting like a bitch.” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Best Portable Antibacterial Items That You Can Still Get on Amazon Hand Sanitizers, Antiviral Products and Immunity Items to Stock Up on ASAP Bachelorette’s Mike Johnson Questions Connor Saeli About His Relationship With Madison Prewett More News