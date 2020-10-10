Andy Cohen Chimes In

Shortly after news broke of Eboni’s casting in the upcoming season, the Bravo producer weighed in on the exciting development on Sirius XM’s Radio Andy. “She’s so great,” he said in October 2020 of the Housewives newbie, who has already been “hanging out” with a few of the current cast members. “She’s got a lot going on personally, she’s incredibly smart. She seems — from what I can tell — to be absolutely no shrinking violet whatsoever, which is exactly what we would need for someone stepping into that group of very dominating women.”