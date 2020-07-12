Jordan Bridges

After playing Jane’s cop brother Frankie for seven seasons, the California native appeared in an episode of Law & Order: SVU in 2017 before playing Evan Hunter in Christmas at Holly Lodge the same year. Bridges had a recurring role on Gone from 2017 to 2018 before starring in another Hallmark Channel film, True Love Blooms, in 2019. He is set to play Zachary Held alongside his uncle Jeff Bridges in The Old Man mini-series. Jordan has been married to Carrie Eastman since 2002 and they share two children.