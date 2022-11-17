“We gave it with the expectation that everybody would enjoy it,” Neil Lebowitz, whose family donated the tall spruce, told NPR on November 12 as the tree arrived in Manhattan. “For me, it was just a nice tree. Now it’s a special tree. Everybody around the world can enjoy it.”
“What I look for is a tree you would want in your living room, but on a grander scale,” Erik Pauze, Rockefeller Center’s head gardener, told Rockefeller Magazinein November 2021 how he picks out the annual tree. “It’s got that nice, perfect shape all around. And most of all, it’s gotta look good for those kids who turn the corner at 30 Rock; it needs to instantly put a huge smile on their faces. It needs to evoke that feeling of happiness.”
Nearly two weeks after the spruce arrived at 30 Rock, holiday enthusiasts will watch the Todayshow anchors light up the tree for the first time. After the November 30 live ceremony, which airs on NBC, the fir’s decorations will continue to glow until Christmas concludes.
“Very few people get to know what it feels like to look at the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree up close. I think watching it through the screen is magical,” Hoda Kotb told USA Todayin December 2020 of celebrating the holidays amid the coronavirus pandemic. “When we turn the lights on here, New York lights up and we hope it lights up a lot of people that they feel that warm glow from this tree. We hope to give folks at home a feeling of normalcy. We’re still here. The tree is still here.”
Scroll below for everything to know about the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting:
When Did the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Arrive in New York City?
The 2022 tree arrived on November 12, allowing nearly two weeks for decoration.
How Tall Is the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree?
This year’s tree, which hails from Queensbury, New York, is an 82-foot tall Norway Spruce that weighs 14 tons.
When Is the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting?
The tree lighting ceremony takes place on Wednesday, November 30, at 8:00 p.m. ET.
Who Is Hosting the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting?
Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker and Craig Melvin will oversee the 2022 ceremony.
How Can Viewers Watch the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting?
Christmas at Rockefeller Center airs live on NBC at 8:00 p.m. ET.
How Can Visitors Celebrate the Holidays at Rockefeller Center?
New York City locals and travelers can attend the tree lighting in person on November 30, as well as the plaza’s other holiday offerings including ice skating, shopping and dining.