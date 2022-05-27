Are Sarah Drew and Jesse Williams On Board With a Japril Spinoff?

Both actors have said that they would sign on for a new show, with Drew telling People in May 2022 that the former costars have talked “at length” about a spinoff.

“I think it would be a really interesting and fun story to tell. Jesse and I obviously love working together, and we have a really tremendous partnership, so I wouldn’t discount that as a possibility,” she said. “As of yet, it’s only living in the fandom right now.”

The Take Me Out star, for his part, told Insider in March 2022: “If it’s a matter of fan love, we would already be in episode eight of it right now. If there’s such a thing that’s deserving it, they deserve it and we’ve earned it and it would be dope.”