‘Sex and the City’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Kim Cattrall (Samantha Jones)

Following her run on TV as Samantha Jones, Cattrall appeared in movies such as Ice Princess. She primarily found success through prominent TV roles on Tell Me a Story, Sensitive Skin and Producing Parker. Later in 2020, she’s set to star in a drama series for Fox titled Filthy Rich. Though Cattrall penned a book while starring on SATC, she would go on to write two more after the show wrapped: Kim Cattrall Sexual Intelligence in 2005 and Being a Girl in 2006.

Cattrall finalized her divorce from her second husband, Mark Levinson, in 2004 — the year the show ended.

In December 2020, as reports surfaced that a SATC reboot was in the works, Cattrall said that she felt “lucky” to be excluded from revival talks.

“It was a lot of fun and I loved it and being in new territory is always exciting. I felt like we were,” she said of the original show. The Divorce actress previously slammed Parker, claiming she was “cruel” and suggested that her character of Samantha be recast in any future TV shows and films.