‘Sex and the City’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Kristin Davis (Charlotte York)

After SATC, Davis starred on Bad Teacher and voiced the titular character on Miss Spider’s Sunny Patch Friends. She also appeared in several films including Couples Retreat, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island and Holiday in the Wild. The actress additionally dabbled in theater, making her way to Broadway in 2012 for The Best Man revival and her West End debut in the original stage production of Fatal Attraction two years later.

Davis is the mother of daughter Gemma and son Wilson.

In January 2021, HBO Max confirmed that Davis will be reuniting with Parker and Nixon for the SATC revival And Just Like That…