‘Sex and the City’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw)

After saying goodbye to Carrie Bradshaw, Parker had another HBO series with Divorce. She continued to appear in movies including Failure to Launch and The Family Stone. She also found her footing in the business world, and launched her wildly successful SJP Collection in 2014.

In 2020, Parker was set to team up with her husband Matthew Broderick to perform in a revival of Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite, but production was postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis. She has been married to Broderick since 1997 and they share three kids: James, Marion and Tabitha.

Parker confirmed in January 2021 that she is returning to her role as Carrie in a Sex and the City revival titled And Just Like That… for HBO Max.