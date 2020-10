Kieran Culkin

Culkin played Laney’s little brother Simon Boggs the same year he appeared in Music of the Heart and Cider House Rules. He then starred in Paper Man, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Wiener-Dog. The Home Alone actor has played Roman Roy on Succession since 2018, which earned him an Emmy nomination in 2020. He reprised his role as brother Matty Banks in Father of the Bride Part 3 (Ish) in 2020. Culkin married Jazz Charton in 2013, and they share one child.